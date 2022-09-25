Gary Sirak with Max Sirak
206 pages, $15.99
LinMax Publishing LLC
Passion, purpose, and planning are brothers Gary and Max Sirak’s 3 P’s that will keep anyone young. In “How to Retire and Not Die,” they uncover and analyze the best strategies for taking the leap into retirement. In three parts this book takes you on a guided journey of self-discovery to determine the next best steps into retirement.
“How to Retire and Not Die” helps to identify what matters in your life and how these factors create a happy and healthy retirement.
Gary Sirak is the owner of Sirak Financial Services in Canton. “How to Retire and Not Die” is his third book.