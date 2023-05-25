While rising to prominence in turning his father’s company, American Greetings, into the empire it is today, Irving I. Stone was well-known as a philanthropist in Jewish education in Cleveland and Israel. He died Jan. 17, 2000, at the age of 90.
Often referred to as “Mr. Hebrew Academy,” Stone secured the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s first grant to the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in 1948 and served as the school’s fourth president. His generosity extended to other Cleveland day schools, as well as Telshe Yeshiva in Wickliffe, Hebrew University and Bar-Ilan University in Israel and Yeshiva University in New York City.
With a $50,000 grant by the Irving I. and Bea J. Stone Trust Fund of the Jewish Community Federation (now known as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland), Stone purchased and helped establish Camp Stone in Sugar Grove, Pa., in 1969. He served as president of the National Commission on Torah Education and vice president of the American Association for Jewish Education.
He supported the National Conference of Synagogue Youth, was a founding trustee of the Cleveland Jewish News, and in 1993, sponsored the publication of the Stone Chumash, a modern edition of the Five Books of Moses.
In a 1996 interview with the CJN, Stone said, “My father came here from Europe a poor immigrant. He never forgot that when he was down-and-out, the JDC helped him. Now it’s our responsibility to help someone else. We’re all one people.”
His generosity has cemented his legacy in Cleveland and Israel as his name graces the small Israeli town of Kiryat Telshe-Stone and Stone Gardens, the assisted living facility at Menorah Park in Beachwood.