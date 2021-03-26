“Is Superman Circumcised: The Complete Jewish History of the World’s Greatest Hero”

Roy Schwartz
319 pages, $45
McFarland
“Is Superman Circumcised?” is about the origins of the comic book industry and superhero genre with Jewish immigrants and their children during World War II, with a focus on Superman, arguably the most-famous character created by teenagers Jerry Siegal and Joe Shuster as students at Glenville High School in Cleveland.
The American icon was introduced in June 1938 as a 10-cent comic book and it wasn’t long before the “Man of Steel” became a hit. It was based on the story on Moses and the strength of Samson. They made him a refugee fleeing catastrophe on the eve of World War II and sent him to tear Nazi tanks apart nearly two years before the United States joined the war.
In the following decades, Superman’s mostly Jewish writers, artists and editors continued to borrow Jewish motifs for their stories. They based Krypton’s past on Genesis and Exodus, its society on Jewish culture, the trial of Lex Luthor on Adolf Eichmann’s, and a future holiday celebrating Superman on Passover.
A fascinating journey through comic book lore, American history and Jewish tradition, this book examines the entirety of Superman’s career from 1938 to date and promises to provide readers a newfound appreciation for the “Mensch of Steel.”
That first comic book was a collector’s item and has sold for more than $1 million. The book will be available this summer.
Roy Schwartz is originally from Tel Aviv and lives on Long Island, N.Y.