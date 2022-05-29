Even though the COVID-19 pandemic affected his last year at Hawken School, Jack Spiegle said receiving his diploma on June 5 will be one of his greatest accomplishments.
“High school was a very positive experience for me, between the relationships and the education,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I have a great group of friends, and overall, as a person, my social skills have improved.”
Spiegle was also voted to give a graduation speech at commencement, which he admitted he still “had to start writing that.”
In the fall, he’ll start at Elon University in North Carolina. Spiegle said he’s unsure what he’ll study, but it’ll be “something business or finance related.”
“It’s pretty far from home, but I am a golfer and enjoy better weather in general,” he said. “Secondly, it’s a lot like my current high school with smaller classes. I love the environment there. I wanted to stick with something I was comfortable with and has worked for me.”
Finishing the application process was “like a weight off my shoulders,” Spiegle said. He found out he’d be accepted in December 2021 through early decision.
“I did a very good job not getting as stressed as some of my peers with the whole application process,” he said.
Spiegle attended Hawken his “whole life,” so he’s ready for a new experience.
“It’s exciting to have a whole new world coming up,” he said. “I’m excited to have more options for classes. And to be able to golf year-round.”
Publisher’s Note: Jack’s mother Shani, is a columnist for Cleveland Jewish News.
— Becky Raspe