When Jacob Pilloff graduated from Lynn University on May 6, he told the Cleveland Jewish News that he felt a mixture of emotions.
“It is something you think of your entire time at college,” he said. “College was a great experience - and now I’m going into the real world and you don’t know where life is going to take you.”
Choosing to study sports management at the Florida university, Pilloff said he has an internship with the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, where he live scores every game. He graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike in 2018, where he was also involved in sports at school and in the community.
“Lynn is a small school that doesn’t have a ton of program options and I knew I had to pick one eventually,” he said. “I knew this was a good program here and that it would be the best fit for me. I was right.”
During college, Pilloff was a member of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
“It was definitely an amazing experience and I made lifelong memories,” he said. “I became a better person and learned how to work.”
With 2½ of his college years spent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Pilloff said the experience was “more normal than you’d think.”
“I was able to get back to school relatively quickly and only came home to Orange for about two months,” he said.
With the future at his disposal, Pilloff said he’s eager to see what’s next.
“I might not know what exactly is in store for me, but eventually, I know it will be the right path,” he said.
— Becky Raspe