As Jake Novack heads to Chicago for a one-year placement as a homeless advocacy specialist, the recent graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus is feeling well-prepared.
Having volunteered for Legal Aid Society of Columbus, where he worked for a pro bono attorney advocating for discharge benefits upgrades for U.S. military veterans, Novack said he enjoys a part of the work that some might find dry: records review.
“It builds off a lot of the same parallel experiences I’ve had already at Legal Aid with Columbus,” Novack told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’ll be doing a lot of direct client, face to face interaction and communication and doing a lot of record keeping and just generally assisting a pro bono legal expert in their work and trying to benefit those who don’t really have somewhere else to turn.”
He received the upcoming placement through Avodah: the Jewish Service Corps at the Legal Council for Health Justice in Chicago.
“The opportunities to drive social justice and social change really resonated with me emotionally,” he said.
Looking back after four years, Novack found the transition to college from Solon High School easier than he anticipated. Novack said he wondered about how it would be to make friends.
At OSU, Novack said he did a number of learning fellowships through Ohio State University Hillel on Jewish leadership and advocacy for Israel. He pledged a pluralistic fraternity and served on the executive board of the OSU club tennis team.
Novack described his experience as “a tale of two colleges.”
In his sophomore year, he was in a log cabin in Kentucky with some fraternity brothers on spring break when COVID-19 hit, adding he had to move out of his dorm a month and a half early “which was really surreal,” he said.
“I will look back on these years very, very fondly,” Novack said. “But I’m super excited to explore really a sort of brand-new area of the country. I’m excited to work in a position that really caters to a lot of my interests for this coming year. And I’m excited to continue sort of bolstering that connection to Judaism.”
— Jane Kaufman