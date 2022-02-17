29125 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike, OH 44122
216-292-3999 | jfsa-cleveland.org
How can the community help you?
JFSA is always looking for great volunteers to help in our programs. We need folks to help young adults with autism or other intellectual disabilities to do fun outdoor activities like gardening or trail building in the Cleveland Metroparks. We need computer coaches to help folks with mental illness stay connected to their counselors or friends via Zoom. We are always looking for friendly visitors or phone friends for our older adults that are homebound. Anyone interested in learning more about these opportunities should contact our volunteer coordinator, Laura Kestin at 216-378-3475.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
Our mission is to enhance every individual’s ability to thrive in the community. Our legacy has always been about inclusion. As far back as 1973, we were partnering with NCJW to move people from psychiatric institutions into the community. Council House, a beautiful home in Cleveland Heights for men with mental illness opened in 1979. Lomond House, a home in the Shaker Heights community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in 1986. We now serve individuals with disabilities in over 60 locations across Cuyahoga, Geauga and Summit counties. At JFSA, it’s always a month to focus on disabilities and inclusion.