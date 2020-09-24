The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, better known as HIAS, was for the better part of a century responsible for helping settle generations of Jewish refugees in their new homes in the United States.
From 1881 through the release of Jews from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the organization worked not only to resettle the new arrivals, but was involved in assisting them legally as well. Yet in a way, HIAS was a product of its own success and the success of the American Jewish community, whose activism helped bring most Jews over who wanted or needed to leave other countries.
Today, nearly all of the refugees HIAS resettles on an average each year are non-Jews – many of them Muslims from Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Somalia and other Middle Eastern countries.
“The U.S. opened its doors to us when we were refugees, and now we are opening the doors to other refugees,” HIAS president and CEO Mark Hetfield said. “As we like to say, we used to help refugees because they were Jewish, and now we help refugees because we are Jewish.”
As an organization with deep Jewish roots, HIAS’s new mission and purpose are being questioned by some observers, especially during a time of global uncertainty and rising anti-Semitism.
In 1975, the U.S. State Department asked HIAS to expand its portfolio and assist in resettling 3,600 Vietnamese refugees after the end of the Vietnam War and nearly two decades of involvement in Southeast Asia.
In 2014, HIAS dropped the word “Hebrew” from its name and was simply called HIAS. At the same time, HIAS announced relocation of its headquarters from New York City to suburban Maryland.
Most notable among criticisms is that several HIAS partners have been linked to organizations with ties to terrorism, including Islamic Relief USA and the Islamic Relief Worldwide, whose leadership recently called Jews “the grandchildren of monkeys and pigs” and referred to the terrorist group Hamas “the purest resistance movement in modern history.”
The transformation might surprise longtime donors who continue to give to HIAS in gratitude for everything the organization did for their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as those who left money in ongoing estate and legacy gifts.
The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society was founded for the express purpose of helping Jewish refugees establish new lives in the United States in the form of housing, English lessons, job training, schools for their children, even furniture and kitchen appliances.
Over the last 130-plus years, some 4.5 million immigrants have received HIAS services, including the grandparents and great-grandparents of many American Jews.
From the years of peak Jewish immigration in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to settling survivors of the Holocaust and displaced persons a generation later to the outpouring of Soviet Jews in the 1990s, HIAS was relied upon by generations of Jewish refugees seeking to make a new home in America.
In the last few years, few Jewish refugees have sought asylum in America (the U.S. State Department puts the 2019 Jewish refugee entry number at 37) and the organization, with its $80 million budget, has been resettling thousands of mostly non-Jews.
“I have no doubt that HIAS once did amazing work – in the early decades of Jewish immigration, the Holocaust years, with Russian resettlement, helping individuals and unifying families,” said Jonathan Sarna, the Joseph H. and Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History at Brandeis University and author of “American Judaism,” among other titles. But today’s HIAS “is a complicated issue for the Jewish community,” he said.
“There are certainly Jews who support HIAS,” Sarna added, suggesting that many of them look at a Muslim Syrian refugee and say, “That was my father, my grandmother or my great-grandfather 100 or 70 or 30 years ago. I need to help him.”
On the other hand, although settling Muslims in significant numbers in the United States “may be ethical and upright,” adds Sarna, “when there are more Muslims than Jews in America, these are the policies that will have made that happen.”
And a key question remains: Is the Jewish community genuinely interested in seeing a limited amount of philanthropic dollars that could be going to distinctly Jewish causes going instead towards the resettlement of Christians and Muslims?
“I can’t imagine why they would be,” said Alexander Smukler, who in 1991 was a 31-year-old refusenik from Moscow helped by HIAS to make a new home in the United States, along with his children, his wife and her parents. “Not if they knew that the only thing still Jewish about HIAS is the money that supports it and not if they know who they’re resettling.”