When Jocelyn Trostler isn’t at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court reviewing records or shadowing therapists and probation officers, she can be found waiting tables at Smokin Qs BBQ and Beer House in Mayfield, or working out.
Trostler, 21, is a recent graduate of Ohio University in Athens.
Regarding COVID-19, “It was hard to be sent home in the middle of my sophomore year,” Trostler told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I did not love Athens my freshman year. And sophomore year, I got a sense of belonging. And then we got sent home.”
She said the change to online classes didn’t throw her academically.
“It kind of feels like I only really had half of a college experience,” she said.
In the first semester of the 2021-22 school year, students were masked, tested and socially distanced during classes, she said.
“It just wasn’t fun,” she said. “It didn’t feel normal.”
Mask requirements were dropped in the final semester, she said.
Trostler will start graduate school this fall at John Carroll University in University Heights studying clinical mental health counseling.
Trostler said her internship at the probation office allows her to see examples of different mental disabilities and illnesses that she had only read about.
“And I really like meeting different families and their kids,” Trostler said. “Because they’re … all so different, and they all have different backgrounds.”
— Jane Kaufman