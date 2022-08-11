(JTA) — Jewish (and many non-Jewish) baseball fans know the names and achievements of Sandy Koufax and Hank Greenberg, along with their hallowed status in the greater American Jewish history books.
But they were far from the only Jewish ballplayers to make an impact on the game over the course of the 20th century.
Howard Megdal, who writes for Baseball Prospectus and extensively on women’s sports, released an updated version of his 2009 book “The Baseball Talmud: The Definitive Position-by-Position Ranking of Baseball’s Chosen Players” in May. To mark the moment, we’ve highlighted 10 less heralded players from its long list — all who played well before contemporary Jewish baseball stars like Alex Bregman and Max Fried were born.
They are presented here in alphabetical order (by last name), along with the years they played, the teams they played for and their notable stats.