(JTA) — Jewish porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexual assault and rape against 13 more women, two months after he was charged with rape and sexual assault against four other women.
One of the new charges announced on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office involves sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2004, BuzzFeed News reported.
The attacks occurred between 2004 and Jan. 1, 2020.
If convicted on all charges, Jeremy could face a maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison, BuzzFeed reported, citing the District Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy, 67, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, tweeted on June 23 after the first charges were announced that he was innocent of all the charges.
“I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court!” he wrote.
