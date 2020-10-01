(JTA) — Two Palestinians armed with a knife and grenades infiltrated into southern Israel from Gaza on Thursday before they were apprehended by soldiers.
They threw a grenade, which proved to be inactive, prior to their arrest, according to the Israel Defense Forces. They were questioned at the site. No one was injured in the attempted attack.
Hours earlier, Israeli troops arrested a lone unarmed Palestinian infiltrator.
The post 2 armed Palestinians infiltrate from Gaza into southern Israel appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.