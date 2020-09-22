(JTA) — A court in Bulgaria sentenced two men to life in prison for a 2012 bus bombing at an airport there that left five Israelis dead.
Meliad Farah, 39, an Australian of Lebanese origin, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, 32, a Canadian of Lebanese origin, were convicted Monday in absentia and remain at large for the attack in Burgas, on the Black Sea coast, which also wounded 35 people. They are believed to be part of the Hezbollah terror group and are on Interpol’s wanted list.
The two were tried on charges of manslaughter and committing a terrorist attack. They have 15 days to appeal the verdict.
The bus driver and the alleged bomber also were killed in the attack.
