JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza on Sunday afternoon, sounding the Code Red alert system but causing no injuries or damage, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The rockets landed in open fields. No group in Gaza claimed responsibility, though Israel generally hold Hamas, which controls the coastal strip, responsible for such attacks.
The IDF responded later on Sunday night, launching airstrikes on Hamas military targets in Gaza.
