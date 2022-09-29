(JTA) — After a long career pause brought on by an assault-induced depression and injuries, actor Brendan Fraser is back in headlines, earning early Oscar buzz for his performance in the upcoming movie “The Whale.”
What some of even his most ardent fans might not realize is that one of Fraser’s earliest roles — alongside Matt Damon in what was his first major onscreen role — came in one the few mainstream Hollywood films to focus on antisemitism at non-Jewish schools.
In “School Ties,” which hit theaters 30 years ago this month and was set in the 1950s, Fraser plays David Greene, a working-class Jewish kid from Scranton, Pennsylvania, who enrolls at an elite New England prep school for his senior year of high school, to play quarterback for the vaunted football team.
David is urged to keep his Jewishness a secret, and he proves an instant success on the football field. Faced in the early fall with a Sandy Koufax-esque choice — whether or not to miss a big game that falls on Rosh Hashanah — David sneaks to the campus chapel by himself late at night to say high holiday prayers. Confronted by a dean, he’s asked, “Was it worth it, breaking a tradition just to win a football game?”
“Your tradition or mine, sir?” he replies.
Once a drunken postgame party guest lets the secret slip, David finds himself an outcast. What begins with a few jokes about “Jews and communists” at Harvard and how a classmate “Jewed” someone down for a deal for a stereo gives way to antisemitic slurs during a shower room brawl (with Damon’s villain character Charlie Dillon), a swastika on his dorm room wall and a cheating scandal meant to frame David.
All of his classmates, unlike him, are from the upper-crust WASP class and under pressure to be the fifth or sixth generation of their family to attend an Ivy League school. It’s also clear that many of them had never met a Jew in their life.
“School Ties” was directed by Jewish filmmaker Robert Mandel and written by, of all people, “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf. Wolf’s father was Jewish, but he had a Catholic mother and was an altar boy; Wolf also attended the prestigious Philips Academy in Massachusetts. (Fraser is not Jewish, and Randall Batinkoff, who has a minor role, appears to be the only Jewish actor in the cast, although Cole Hauser, on his mother’s side, was descended from Warner Brothers’ Jewish co-founder Harry Warner.) Mandel has said in interviews that he experienced antisemitism during his college years at Bucknell University in the 1960s.
“School Ties” was an overly didactic box office bust, but it has become known for helping to kickstart the careers of Fraser (known for starring in blockbusters like “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle”), Damon and two of Damon’s future “Good Will Hunting” co-stars: Hauser and Ben Affleck. It also features Anthony Rapp, who would go on to originate the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway musical “Rent.”