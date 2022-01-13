A year ago, Americans were appalled by the sight of a violent mob storming Capitol Hill on the day the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election were counted. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, were a disgrace. As I wrote then, “there can be no rationalizing or excusing what happened.” Any effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power between the political parties by extra-legal means is unacceptable. Those who took part in this shameful episode deserve to be punished for breaking the law.