(JTA) — Five Ramah summer camps have canceled their sessions, the latest in a growing list of Jewish camps that will not run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four are sleepaway camps and one is a day camp. The camps, which are affiliated with Conservative Judaism, are Ramah Berkshires, which serves primarily the New York metropolitan area; Ramah in the Rockies, a Colorado camp oriented toward outdoor activities; Ramah in Canada, which serves Canadian Jews as well as campers in the northern United States; Ramah Sports Academy, an athletics camp; and Ramah Nyack, a day camp in New York.
Collectively, the camps serve thousands of campers.
They join dozens of other Jewish camps, including other Ramahs, that have canceled their summers due to the pandemic. In some cases, government regulations prohibit the camps from opening, while some camps have decided that opening would pose an unreasonable health risk.
Only a few Jewish camps have announced that they intend to open.
