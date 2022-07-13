(New York Jewish Week) — If you’ve ever been to a Jewish wedding, or 20, there are some things that you come to expect: the officiant and the couple standing under a wedding canopy, or huppah; the dramatic breaking of a glass at the conclusion of the ceremony; a lively hora dance in which the newly married couple are lifted in their chairs.
But the inaugural exhibit at the newly opened library at the Jewish Theological Seminary, the Conservative Jewish educational institution in Morningside Heights, challenges many assumptions about the way Jewish weddings have “always” been done.
Using visual materials such as the ketubah (Jewish marriage contract) and rare Judaica, the exhibit “To Build a New Home: Celebrating the Jewish Wedding” introduces visitors to the innovations and traditions of Jewish marriages from Talmudic times to the present.
JTS’s new library, a prominent feature of the campus’s five-year renovation and construction project, was officially unveiled in May when JTS formally welcomed its new chancellor, Shuly Rubin Schwartz. Funded in large part by the institution’s $130 million sale of air rights and adjoining property, the new campus boasts upgraded residences, a 200-seat auditorium and large open spaces for the arts, ceremonies and services.
The updated library now has a public exhibition gallery equipped with climate-controlled areas to protect one of the largest collections of rare Judaic artifacts and manuscripts in the world.
“‘To Build a New Home’ both allows us to show some of our most stunning materials and celebrate the library, the new home of our collection,” said David Kraemer, director of the library at JTS.
The exhibit, which aims to show how Jewish weddings have developed in their cultural contexts, yields some surprises, such as the absence of a huppah in a 1749 etching of German Jewish wedding customs, or the presence of nude women in the design of a 1729 ketubah from the Hague. Seen as a whole, “To Build a New Home” reveals that the Jewish wedding as we think we know it is the result of centuries of cultural integration and evolution.
Inspired by the exhibit, which is on view through Aug. 14, the New York Jewish Week chatted with JTS library curators and other players in the field of contemporary Jewish marriage about long-held assumptions about Jewish weddings, both past and present. Here are seven facts that might surprise you.
1. The huppah wasn’t always a part of Jewish wedding ceremonies.
Considered a defining symbol of contemporary Jewish weddings, the wedding canopy was used in Jewish weddings beginning in the 15th century, and didn’t become popular in Ashkenazi settings until the 16th century. “The huppah originated from Christian practice, from the ceremony of installing bishops into their posts,” Kraemer said. “This practice of Christian clergy was later adapted for Jewish use.”