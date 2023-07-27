(New York Jewish Week) — The thermometer crept close to 100 degrees Thursday afternoon as a crowd of people who mostly had not eaten all day donned woolen prayer shawls outside the Israeli Consulate near the United Nations.
The group was there to mark Tisha B’Av, the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, in a location that symbolized to them yet another calamity to befall the Jews: this time, the Israeli parliament’s passage earlier this week of legislation restricting the judiciary’s ability to strike down laws.
The legislation has deeply divided Israel since it was proposed six months ago. Leaders of the right-wing Israeli government say the changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that is out of step with Israeli voters. A massive protest movement argues that the changes are weakening the country’s democracy and putting vulnerable populations at risk. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who visited New York City last week, has warned that the tensions could yield “a real civil war.”
The parallels between this moment in Israeli politics and Tisha B’Av were drawn throughout the rally, which mixed prayer and protest.
“We are familiar with the teaching that says that our Temple was destroyed and our sovereignty in the land ended because of sinat chinam, because of baseless hatred, not from our enemies toward us, but from each of us towards our fellow, our supposed ally,” one speaker told the assembled crowd.