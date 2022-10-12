(New York Jewish Week) – A brand new sukkah, standing on the rooftop at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan on the Upper West Side, was made possible by a love story.
Designed to be a meditative yet inviting space, the booth will transform into a year-round indoor art installation once the holiday of Sukkot ends next week.
The unique sukkah was commissioned by Zelda Stern, 73, a philanthropist, feminist and advocate for female leadership in Orthodox settings throughout her life. The white-painted temporary dwelling is a tribute to her late husband, Stanley Rosenzweig, who died of prostate cancer in 2019 at age 70. It was designed and built by her close friend, the artist Tobi Kahn.
Sukkot, said Stern, was one of Rosenzweig’s favorite holidays. “Stanley, my late husband, loved Sukkot. He loved it so much. He used to build a Sukkah every year since he was a child,” Stern said, and throughout his life at his home in Philadelphia.
Stern and Rosenzweig’s love story was one that manifested only with time. The pair had met — and fallen in love — as students at Temple University more than 40 years ago. Eventually they parted ways and fell out of touch.
Through a mutual friend, the two reconnected in 2000 — Stern had never married, and Rosenzweig was a widower. The couple quickly picked up where they had left off four decades prior: Rosenzweig relocated to New York from Philadelphia, the couple married in September 2001 and then made a home on the Upper West Side. The ensuing years were a flurry of activity: guests and friends frequently over for Shabbat dinner, adventures and vacations in Europe, New Zealand and elsewhere.
Following Rosenzweig’s death, Stern wanted to find a way to honor her husband with something that was just as blissful and intentional as he was, in a way that was as fated and loving as their relationship had been.
“This is so much him — the joy of Sukkot, the joy of family, the embracing quality of Sukkot and of Stanley,” she added. “I feel so good, so fulfilled, so joyful and so appreciative.” The weeklong harvest holiday is also known in Hebrew as “Z’man Simchateinu,” or the season of happiness.
Rosenzweig had moved to New York to be with Stern, and though Manhattan suited him in many ways, he deeply missed a few aspects of his Philadelphia home — namely, a garage for his car and a backyard for a sukkah.
Rosenzweig got used to not having a garage — the couple had a parking spot only a six-minute walk from their apartment, though it often took much longer because Rosenzweig stopped to chat with every doorman along the way. “He was so friendly,” Stern recalled.
Still, it was hard to find a way to build a sukkah, which was one of Rosenzweig’s favorite activities on one of his favorite holidays, a tradition he’d kept up since he was a child. “There’s no patio or anything,” Stern said of their apartment. “I always felt a little sad about that.”
During their marriage, the couple became friendly with the painter and sculptor Tobi Kahn and his wife, writer Nessa Rapoport, who also lived on the Upper West Side. Throughout Rosenzweig’s illness, which was diagnosed in 2002 and worsened in 2017, Kahn and Rapoport provided comfort and home-cooked meals, including a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. “I didn’t even ask,” Stern said. “He just knew that’s what we needed.”
When Rosenzweig passed away, “the kindnesses only increased,” Stern said of Kahn and Rapoport. “It was just so nourishing and nurturing and comforting being in their home and not being alone, being with their family and friends.”
Stern knew what it was like to work with Kahn: At one point, she had commissioned from him an Omer counter, an interactive piece of Judaica that allows one to mark the 49 days between Passover and Shavuot. “He listens, and he’ll work with the people commissioning him, but without sacrificing his artistic vision, and that was very important to us,” Stern said.
“Tobi isn’t just ‘the artist on commission’ — he becomes your friend, and a good friend. As does Nessa and the whole family, their three children and now the son-in-laws, so it’s a very unusual collaboration because it becomes a kind of familial one,” Stern said.
As their friendship deepened, Stern learned that it was Kahn’s longtime dream to build a particular kind of sukkah: one with smooth, intricately woven walls that could be converted into separate panels to be used as an art installation during the rest of the year.
Stern commissioned the sukkah as a thank you to Kahn. It wasn’t until she was deep in the process that she realized how fitting it would be as a memorial to her late husband as well.