STRALSUND, Germany (JTA) — This charming medieval city nestled into the country’s Baltic coast appears an unlikely setting for a reunion of an extended family torn asunder by the Holocaust.
On Thursday, against the odds, some 20 descendants of Julius Blach and his brother Felix Blach gathered for four days in the city where the Blachs lived and ran the Jewish family’s leather business at Heilgeistsrasse 89, in the heart of the city’s commercial center.
Eighty-plus years after the Holocaust, few of the family’s descendants knew any other relatives existed. Some grew up with Jewish traditions, others were unaware of their family’s deep Jewish roots. A few have visited Stralsund and the site of their family’s business and home, but most never have, and many have never met each other.
The much anticipated reunion, postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reconnected two branches of the family from five countries across three continents. But it may never have come about without the extraordinary efforts of Friederike Fechner — an accomplished German cellist who is not related to the Blachs.
Fechner, who is not Jewish, has devoted the past eight years to tracing the Blach family history and locating and reuniting more than 30 descendants from Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
The reunion is a way to “give the family back its roots and show them where they came from,” Fechner told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
‘I cry to you, my deceased ancestors’
Her role as family chronicler began in 2012, when Fechner and her husband Martin bought the building at Heilgeistsrasse 89. They had relocated to Stralsund from their home in Hamburg in 1994, motivated to help revitalize the former East German city. The house was a near ruin, decayed from more than seven decades of neglect during and after the war years, when Stralsund was part of the Communist-governed German Democratic Republic.