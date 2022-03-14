(New York Jewish Week) — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” aired its fourth season finale on Friday, but if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Midge and the rest of the very Jewish gang, the show’s real-life locations across Manhattan are just a vintage car ride away.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sites Tour from On Location Tours — which takes fans of the Amazon hit series to seven locations from the show — began in late 2019 as a bus tour. After a hiatus during the height of the pandemic, the tour makes a return to the streets — this time, in a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. The car itself actually made an appearance in the show’s second season as Midge’s father Abe Weissman’s car, which the family drives to the Catskills.
For $150 per person, you get up to three seats in the private, according to On Location’s promotional copy. “Cruise through Manhattan, see the sights, and get a first-hand look at where some of your favorite characters came to life!” the company promises.
(On Location is careful to note that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sites Tour is not affiliated, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” or Amazon Studios, and that “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” name is a registered trademark of Amazon.)
In the name of journalism, I nabbed a seat on a “sneak peek” of the tour.
