(JTA) — Twin Senate elections that could for the first time see Georgia send a Jew and an African American to the U.S. Senate were too close to call as of midnight Tuesday.
Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at the Atlanta church made famous by Martin Luther King, and Jon Ossoff, a youthful Jewish documentarian who was mentored by the late civil rights icon John Lewis, were neck and neck with Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler, whom Warnock is facing, and David Perdue, whom Ossoff is facing.
Hanging in the balance is the Senate and the possibility of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, helming a one-party government: If Ossoff and Warnock both win, the Senate will be split 50-50 and the tie-breaking vote will go to Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives.
As of midnight with 98 percent of the vote counted, Warnock had surpassed Loeffler by 35,000 votes, overcoming her earlier lead. Ossoff was trailing Perdue by about 1,900 votes, with most remaining votes coming from Democratic-leaning counties. The Cook Political Report called the election for Warnock and Ossoff, although other major media outlets were hesitant to do so.
Warnock and Ossoff have campaigned together and have often invoked, in ads and in stump speeches, the Black-Jewish alliance that characterized Atlanta’s civil rights movement in the 1960s.
All candidates except for Ossoff faced allegations of anti-Jewish bias. Warnock has in the past been harshly critical of Israel although he more recently has said he will be a stalwart supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship. He also has praised Jeremiah Wright, the Chicago pastor President Barack Obama denounced for his anti-Jewish statements.
Loeffler has been photographed with white supremacists, only to subsequently disavow them. She has stood by her new friendship with a Georgia congresswoman who is identified with QAnon, the conspiracy movement that has embraced some anti-Semitic themes.
Perdue ran Facebook ads depicting Ossoff with a nose digitally altered to seem larger, which Ossoff said was anti-Semitic. Perdue pulled the ads, but did not apologize for them.
Perdue and Loeffler also appeared to have been damaged by their close embrace of President Donald Trump, who has refused to accept his loss to Biden and who has repeatedly called into question the integrity of the U.S. elections system, without citing evidence.
