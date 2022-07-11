(New York Jewish Week) — Holocaust survivor Hannah Deutch, who escaped Germany via the Kindertransport in 1939, celebrated her 100th birthday this past Shabbat at the Jewish Center of Jackson Heights in Queens — one of her favorite places in New York.
“She’s a regular Shabbat service attender,” said the congregation’s president, Suzanne Knobel. “If the weather is good, Hannah is here.”
At the party, which took place during a kiddush after Shabbat services on Saturday morning, around 50 people celebrated Deutch’s miraculous and tenacious life. There was a large cake, and Deutch was honored with speeches from State Senator Jessica Ramos as well as representatives from the offices of City Council member Shekar Krishnan and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
“Today we are here to celebrate Hannah Deutch, who answered God’s call. Today, we recommit ourselves to the fight against hate, ignorance, and intolerance in all of its forms. Today, we celebrate community and humanity. Today, we celebrate life,” Chuck Taylor, speaking on behalf of City Councilmember Krishnan, who represents Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, Queens, told the crowd. “Hannah’s exemplary life isn’t just a history lesson. It also stands as a living claim on our conscience.”
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.