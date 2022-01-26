(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — A recent fall meant Rose Girone spent her 110th birthday in a Long Island rehab facility. But nothing could stop her friends and family from giving her exactly the right gift: red wool and brand-new knitting needles.
“Rose cannot imagine her life without knitting,” Girone’s daughter, Reha Bennicasa, 84, told the New York Jewish Week.
Dina Mor, who owns The Knitting Place in Port Washington, New York, was among the guests to join Girone for the birthday celebration Jan. 13 that turned her dear friend, mentor and former employee into a supercentenarian — the official term for someone who lives to 110 and beyond.
“When Rose turned 105, she turned to me and said, ‘I need to retire,” Mor recalled. At 110 and even after a COVID-19 scare, Mor said, Girone still “had it.”
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
But while Girone’s passion for knitting has made her well known in the New York-area knitting community in recent decades, it also played a critical role in her family’s survival earlier in her life.
Girone (née Raubvogel) was born in 1912 in Janov, Poland. After a brief move to Vienna, the family settled in Hamburg, Germany, where they ran a theatrical costume shop. She also loved playing there — especially sliding down the banisters of the two-story building. In Hamburg, Girone learned to knit from an aunt, according to Bennicasa, and she enjoyed it immediately.
Rose married Julius Mannheim in an arranged marriage in 1938; later that year, the couple moved to Breslav, Germany (now Wroclaw, Poland), just as the events of Kristallnacht initiated waves of violence against Germany’s Jews. Mannheim was arrested and transported to the Buchenwald concentration camp and Girone, eight months pregnant, briefly fled the city with her mother and uncle to stay out of harm’s way.
Alone and afraid, Girone was determined to get out of Nazi Germany. She found a brief window of opportunity when, in 1939, her cousin, Richard Tand, sent her a paper he said was a visa, written in Chinese. Shanghai was one of the last open ports in the world and Girone presented the visas to the Nazi authorities and was able to get her husband released from Buchenwald.
As Bennicasa recalls, “They let my father out with the proviso that we pay them and get out of the country within six weeks, and so we did.”
They was allowed to leave with 10 reichsmarks — roughly $40 today — and no valuables or jewelry. After a month-long voyage aboard a German liner — which required Jews to dine and swim separately from non-Jewish Germans — the young family arrived in Shanghai.
Conditions in the Chinese city were difficult. The family traded whatever linens and trinkets they brought with them and then needed to depend on aid from relief agencies. Eventually, Mannheim found work as a taxi driver. Girone recalls living on “oodles of noodles,” according to her 1996 interview with The USC Shoah Foundation.
Still, Girone was able to find wool, and thus she knit clothes for her baby girl. An entrepreneurial Viennese Jewish man saw her creations and thought she could put her talent to use, earning them both money. He invited her to sell her work, saying he would teach her about business. Together, they brought her sample knits to an upscale store in Shanghai where the boutique’s owner suggested ways to make the pieces more elegant. Girone took the feedback and began to design and knit sweaters, with help from Chinese women, as a way to make a living.