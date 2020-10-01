Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.