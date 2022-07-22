(JTA) — On a snowy day in 2003, Lélia Picabia received a postcard at her Paris home. Mysteriously, it contained only the first names of four of her ancestors who had perished in the Holocaust.
A linguist and Jewish mother of two, Picabia filed away the unsigned postcard in her correspondence archive. She found it vaguely threatening and wanted it out of sight.
But the postcard, featuring a picture of an opera house that used to be a former headquarters of the Nazi occupation of Paris, was never really out of mind. Questions about the author’s identity and intent kept nagging her.
Finally in 2019, Picabia and her daughter, author Anne Berest, 42, embarked on an investigation that not only likely solved the mystery — private detectives and a graphologist helped Berest identify the likely sender — but also helped them retrace their family’s hitherto unknown history.
The duo turned their research into a literary hit in “The Postcard,” an award-winning French-language bestseller published last year. The work of auto-fiction examines how the traumas of the Holocaust are playing out in the minds of French Jews today, as many of them question their future due to rising antisemitism.
The success of what Berest calls her anxiety-filled “identity research” is an “encouraging sign of awareness by society of the Holocaust amid troubling times,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview.
A gripping personal account styled as a whodunit, featuring private eyes and descriptions of Resistance-era tactics, the book unpacks the saga of a family that the Nazis and collaborators very nearly succeeded in wiping out. “The Postcard” won the prestigious Renaudot Prizen in the students’ literature category, the Sciences Politiques Student’s Prize and the first American version of the even more prestigious Goncourt Prize.
The critical acclaim isn’t unexpected of Berest, a seasoned writer who co-authored the 2014 international hit “How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are,” a lighthearted ode to her city’s women. But critics were impressed by the range the new book demonstrated.
She was astonished and encouraged by the tens of thousands of book sales, and the many interviews and requests for public readings. This showed that “within French society, alongside the antisemitism, there are many who are interested in and empathetic toward Jews,” Berest said.
Books about the Holocaust certainly have a sizeable readership in France. “The Children of Cadillac,” another auto-fictional work spanning three Jewish generations by philosopher Francois Noudelmann, was published last year to critical acclaim and commercial success. (It was removed from the Goncourt shortlist for fear of a conflict of interest after Noudelmann’s girlfriend, who was on the award’s jury, wrote a scathing review of “The Postcard.”)
Tatiana de Rosnay’s Holocaust epic from 2006, “Sarah’s Key,” is one of the best-read novels written in French this century, with over 11 million copies sold in dozens of countries. A cinematic adaptation starred Kristin Scott Thomas.