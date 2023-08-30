Diane Friedman (nee Solnik), 102, crossed her last finish line Aug. 30. “Dinny”, as she was known to those who loved her, was an adoring wife to the late Irwin “Irv”; aunt to Nan Zieleniec (Michael Kirsch) and Tanja Solnik (Richard Rosing); great Aunt to Abe Zieleniec, Rachel Zieleniec and A…