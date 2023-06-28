(JTA) – In early June, the city of Highland Park, New Jersey, had one of its central thoroughfares decked out in rainbow Pride flags to celebrate an upcoming LGBTQ-themed music festival.
But four days after the display went up, Highland Park’s mayor took four of the flags down. According to communications from city officials, Congregation Ohav Emeth, a local Orthodox synagogue, had objected to the quartet of banners waving in front of its building. So had the rabbi of another Orthodox congregation about half a mile away.
Now the town’s mayor, Democrat Elsie Foster, has reversed her decision again following public pushback. The flags are back up, and Foster has issued a public apology for the incident.
“I learned a lot from the comments of many residents and especially the thoughtful teens who spoke at the Mayor and Council meeting,” Foster wrote in a statement posted to Facebook, referring to a meeting last week of Highland Park’s Borough Council. “I’m sorry for the miscommunication and missteps that took place earlier and I am happy to honor those who respectfully urged us to reconsider.”
The dust-up highlighted a local manifestation of what has been, at times, a broader contentious relationship between LGBTQ people and Orthodox institutions. Although some parts of the Orthodox community have become open to LGBTQ inclusion in recent years, others remain more skeptical of its place in observant Jewish spaces. The flagship Modern Orthodox campus, Yeshiva University, has cited its status as a religious institution in an ongoing legal battle over its refusal to recognize an LGBTQ student group. The recent death by suicide of a gay Orthodox alum, his friends said, highlights the strife of being Orthodox and gay.
“There is a cultural divide between the rabbis and the LGBTQ+ community,” Miryam Kabakov, executive director of the nonprofit Eshel, which supports LGBTQ Orthodox Jews and their families, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about the flag controversy.
“The rabbis think that LGBTQ+ symbols are about sex,” Kabakov added. “They are not. They are about not feeling shame anymore for who you are. They are about turning shame on its head, so that you can walk into shul with your head held up high, proud of everything that you are and not hiding who you are.”
Foster said her goal was to thread a line between what she saw as genuine religious concerns from one part of her community and a genuine desire for respect and inclusion from another.
“My objective is twofold: to promote the safety, security, respect, and support of the Borough’s LGBTQ+ community, while also respecting the religious sensitivities of our Orthodox Jewish community,” the mayor said in a statement to JTA. “I firmly believe that both objectives can be pursued simultaneously and I’m encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received from numerous residents who recognize the dedicated efforts we’ve made to address these concerns.”
Ohav Emeth’s rabbi, Eliyahu Kaufman, declined a JTA request for comment, as did Rabbi Steven Miodownik, who heads Congregation Ahavas Achim, another Orthodox synagogue nearby that shares a vaad, or rabbinic council, with Kaufman’s synagogue. According to a spokesperson for the city, Miodownik had sent a private communication to the mayor requesting that the flags be removed.
Foster did not name Kaufman as the rabbi she spoke with or the synagogue that had made the request. But she said at the Borough Council meeting that the affected flags had been flying directly in front of a congregation that was located near the music festival being staged the weekend of June 9. Ohav Emeth matches that location.
“I did have a conversation, a very private conversation, with a rabbi, and a request was made,” Foster told constituents at the council meeting on June 20. Several public commenters — including a handful who identified as LGBTQ Orthodox Jews — had come to the meeting to express outrage and speak out against the flags’ removal.
“Maybe I should have taken a step back and listened and waited,” Foster acknowledged at the meeting, after adding that the rest of the 30 Pride flags the city had installed on that street for the festival had remained up. “But that did not happen. And to err is human, and I happen to be human.”