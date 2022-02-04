(New York Jewish Week via JTA) – Steadfast listeners of “Borscht Beat” — a weekly FM radio show featuring Jewish music, old and new — will be thrilled to hear of host Aaron Bendich’s latest project: a new Jewish record label of the same name.
On his hour-long radio program, the 27-year-old plays a wide variety of Jewish recordings — songs from the heyday of Yiddish theater, as well as a mix of contemporary klezmer, Yiddish and Jewish music from around the world.
On Friday, Bendich’s label announced their first release: The second album from the band Forshpil, which Bendich describes as “Yiddish psychedelic rock fusion.”
Bendich recognizes that people’s feelings about Jewish music are rooted in nostalgia — and, so, too, are their feelings about physical albums (records, CDs, cassette tapes). He acknowledges that, at times, it feels like pressure to bring back memories that many listeners never knew they had.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
But Bendich tells The New York Jewish Week that he prefers to frame Borscht Beat as continuing a tradition, instead of simply reviving one. “It has helped me feel like I’m not alone in this, I’m not trying to resuscitate something — I’m just participating in culture in the way that people have for a long time,” he said.
“Jewish culture, Yiddish culture, and klezmer music is still a living culture,” Bendich added. “Of course, with the Holocaust and assimilation, things have changed the way or the amount of the culture that’s created, but there’s a continuity to it. There was never a gap.”
Bendich’s lifelong passion for Jewish music is something that’s been passed down from generation to generation. His grandfather, Max — who lived in the Bronx and died in December 2020 at age 105 — was a collector of Jewish records, too.
Bendich launched the Borscht Beat radio show from his Bed-Stuy apartment in November 2020, when Vassar College’s radio station enlisted alumni to fill open air time. Since then, he has built up a larger community of listeners, and has expanded to three additional radio stations — WJFF Catskill, WVKR Poughkeepsie and WCFA Cape May — all while working his day job for Digital Media Rights, a film distributor in Manhattan.
The weekly hour of Jewish music is still going strong, and Bendich has no plans to stop anytime soon. In recent broadcasts, he’s played “More! Sing Along in Yiddish!” by Marv Kurz, an album of classic popular Yiddish and Hebrew songs; interviewed klezmer clarinetist Michael Winograd; and played the songs and monologues of Yiddish theater icon Noah Nachbush — all from his private collection.
“I love pulling stuff from the collection and sharing it with my listeners,” he said. “I love that I’m bringing music to people’s lives that they heard long ago and haven’t heard since in many cases.”
The success of the Borscht Beat radio program — which, he said, has garnered hundreds of emails from fans and dozens of calls from listeners — helped give him confidence that a new Jewish record label could be a success. Bendich also experienced, first-hand, the unwavering enthusiasm among New York’s klezmer community throughout the pandemic: During the long months of quarantine, Bendich attended many high-energy outdoor klezmer concerts, and even a 24-hour long klezmer session on Zoom hosted by Yiddish New York at the end of 2021.