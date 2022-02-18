(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — The Crown Heights riots, which roiled the Brooklyn neighborhood over four days in 1991, were some of the most thoroughly documented events in New York City history: Covered in real time by local, national and global media, the violence was recounted by witnesses in numerous civil and criminal trials. The riots were also the subject of countless books, essays, documentaries and a one-person play.
Add to that canon now, six months after the 30th anniversary of the events, an exploration in that most modern form of media: a podcast.
“Love Thy Neighbor,” a five-episode series, was created, written and narrated by journalist Collier Meyerson and debuted this week as part of Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios. It is a personal account of the riots by a Jew of color, depicting the unrest as “a flashpoint that shaped a dark new era of politics, policing, antisemitism and anti-Black racism in New York City.”
Meyerson was just 6 on Aug. 19, 1991 when a car driven by a Hasidic man accidentally killed 7-year old Gavin Cato, a Black child. A perfect storm of bad decisions, weak leadership and pent-up rage sparked widespread violence. Orthodox Jews were targeted by Black protesters, and a yeshiva student, Yankel Rosenbaum, was stabbed to death.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
Meyerson views the events through the lens of her father’s work as a civil rights lawyer, which included defending people swept up in the events.
The podcast came from a desire to properly explore the events for her generation, and those to come. “I was talking to a friend who had only heard of the Crown Heights riot by name and was curious about the history, the context and the political implications of its fallout,” said Meyerson, who has contributed to The Nation, Wired, MSNBC (where she won an Emmy), The New Yorker and other media outlets.