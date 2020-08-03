Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.