(New York Jewish Week) — Shoshi is a spirited young girl who always has her eye on the prize. In anticipation of her favorite Jewish holiday, Sukkot, she spends many sleepless nights planning for their town’s annual sukkah competition.
Shoshi and her brothers, Avram and David, live with their grandmother in the town of Mbale, in eastern Uganda, and they are members of the Jewish community known as the Abayudaya (meaning “People of Judah” in Luganda). They look forward to the sukkah competition all year long — but when a large storm destroys the beautiful, temporary dwellings constructed for the holiday, Shoshi steps up and eventually learns that working together with the community feels even better than winning.
So goes the plot of “The Very Best Sukkah: A Story from Uganda,” a new picture book published by Kalaniot Books that is based on the real-life experiences of its author, Shoshana Nambi, a first-time children’s book author and soon-to-be rabbi.
Nambi, 33, grew up in Abayudaya community, though she is currently living on the Upper West Side with her 13-year-old daughter, Emunah. After she receives her ordination from Hebrew Union College in 2024, Nambi plans to eventually return to Mbale to become the first female rabbi among the group of about 2,500 Jews.
The New York Jewish Week caught up with Nambi in the week before Sukkot, the week-long harvest holiday that begins Sunday night, Oct. 9. We spoke about the impact she hopes her debut book will have on both the Ugandan and U.S. Jewish communities, how Sukkot differs between Mbale and New York City, and about how writing a book about one of her favorite childhood stories was something she never expected to do.
This conversation has been edited lightly for length and clarity.