(New York Jewish Week) — The Manhattan-based wine writer Alice Feiring has made several trips to Georgia, the former Soviet republic where, for thousands of years, wine has been fermented in sealed earthenware vessels known as qvevri.
Raised in an Orthodox Jewish home in Baldwin, Long Island and best known for championing “natural” wines, Feiring decided, in 2018, to bring a rabbi into Georgia to make kosher natural wine. Unfortunately, it turned out the cost was prohibitive.
Feiring hasn’t given up on her plan, and hopes to try again, perhaps next year, but this time in New York State with the Lubavitcher winemaker Yossi Zakon.
“I don’t really have this burning desire to be a winemaker,” Feiring told the New York Jewish Week, “but I do have a burning desire to bring a delicious natural kosher wine to the people.”
If she succeeds, the task will be partial redemption for a prodigal daughter whose path away from the observant Judaism of her family was traumatic. Feiring’s maternal grandfather, whom she adored, wouldn’t talk to her for the last two years of his life when he realized she was no longer “frum.” Feiring was 40 when she told her mother she no longer kept Shabbat according to Orthodox halacha, or Jewish law.
“My mother’s wrath was second only to my grandfather’s and I just hadn’t separated enough [from her] to be able to stand up to it,” she explained. “At a certain point I just said, ‘To hell with it. This is who I am.’”
If nothing else, her family’s sometimes strained dynamics provide great grist for her new memoir, “To Fall In Love, Drink This” (Simon & Schuster). In addition to describing her adventures in the wine trade, the book explores her relationship with a caddish dad and what she describes as “not just any kind of Jewish mother but the Jewish mother.”
“Everyone had an Ethel in their terroir, who, though loving, made them feel maybe like they were not good enough,” writes Feiring, using the winemaker’s term for the environment in which grapes are grown.
For connoisseurs of natural wine, however, Feiring is more than good enough. She was the first to write about natural wines in America and, since 2013, writes the natural wine newsletter and blog The Feiring Line. On the way to becoming one of the industry’s most respected writers, she has been a wine and travel columnist for Time and a contributor to The New York Times, New York Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler and Forbes Traveler. In 2008, in a previous book, she took on the most powerful figure in wine criticism, Robert Parker, saying his famous points system for judging wines had led to the popularity of wines that were “soulless.”