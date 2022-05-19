The late conservative author and journalist William F. Buckley famously said that, “I’d rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University.” A great many Americans who view the dominance of Ivy League-educated elites with skepticism – no matter whether they call themselves Democrats or Republicans – shared his lack of faith in Harvard, as well as the implicit trust in the good sense of ordinary Americans that this famous jibe, which was, it should be noted, uttered by a proud graduate of Yale, represented.