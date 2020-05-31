(JTA) — AIPAC has canceled its 2021 policy conference, citing the “continued uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Betsy Korn, the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, made the announcement in a letter sent to the organization’s membership on Sunday.
The annual conference had been scheduled for March 7-9 in Washington, D.C.
One of the first signs that the deadly virus had hit American shores earlier this year was AIPAC’s announcement immediately following this year’s conference that two of those in attendance were infected. That conference, which ran Feb. 28-March 2, drew 18,000 activists to Washington.
“While we will sorely miss seeing our AIPAC family in Washington and connecting in person as a pro-Israel community, what truly binds us together is our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of America and Israel,” Korn said in the letter. “AIPAC will continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the U.S.-Israel relationship.
“The impact of COVID-19 will make this a different and challenging year.”
The post AIPAC cancels next year’s policy conference citing COVID-19 ‘uncertainties’ appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.