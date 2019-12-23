JERUSALEM (JTA) — Iran has threatened Israel over an airstrike near Damascus, Syria, that killed three Iranians.
The attack on Sunday was attributed to Israel by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus, according to the group.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Russia Today Arabic that Israel will “regret its crimes,” and that “Illegal Israeli attacks in the region cannot pass without a response.”
The airstrikes are believed to have been launched across the coast through Lebanese airspace, Reuters reported, citing a source in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The Syrian army said it downed one of the missiles.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the attack.
Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes against Syria in recent years targeting Iranian-backed militias operating in the country and weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon.
