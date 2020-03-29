(JTA) — The Alfred Landecker Foundation has created a fund to provide emergency support for Holocaust survivors affected by COVID-19.
The 1 million euro ($1.12 million) fund is meant to support elderly survivors who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and who are suffering from the effects of self-isolation.
The fund will initially benefit four organizations: UJA Federation in New York, Jewish Care in the United Kingdom, AMCHA Israel, and the Central Welfare Organization for Jews in Germany.
Holocaust survivors are likely to be vulnerable to the virus due to their age, but also are susceptible to mental health problems in situations of prolonged isolation, the foundation said in a statement.
“During these particularly difficult and uncertain times we have a responsibility towards Holocaust survivors, who have experienced a terrible trauma and tragedy in the past. We will need to invest in new forms of communication to ensure that their needs are met,” Andreas Eberhardt, the foundation’s CEO, said in the statement.
Based in Berlin, the Landecker foundation directly supports Holocaust survivors and funds educational projects about the Holocaust.
