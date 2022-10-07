(JTA) — October is a busy month for U.S. sports fans. The MLB playoffs get underway, the NBA season begins, the NFL season kicks into high gear and both the women’s and men’s pro soccer leagues start their postseasons, too.
Sometimes another milestone gets hidden under the headlines of it all: the start of the NHL season. The first puck drops on Friday, ironically in Prague, in a match between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks. (The first stateside games start on Tuesday night.)
Another phenomenon that hasn’t been widely covered — outside of our roundup least year — is the league’s current and surprising number of Jewish hockey players. The same remains true of this upcoming season — here’s who to watch.