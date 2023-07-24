Israel’s parliament has approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. Monday's vote triggered a new burst of mass protests and drew accusations that he was pushing the country toward authoritarian rule. The vote was passed unanimously by Netanyahu’s ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of parliament. It deepened the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from Israel’s closest ally, the United States. As Netanyahu’s allies celebrate their victory and vow to press ahead with more changes, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.