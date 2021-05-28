AMSTERDAM (JTA) — In Germany, a man wearing a kippah was beaten on the street. In Austria, a student was harassed on the train for reading a book mentioning Jews in the title.
In London, a nurse said she was threatened at her hospital for wearing a Star of David necklace. And in Belgium, an Orthodox Jewish woman was told, “Get away, dirty Jewess” by a man with whom she tried to share a park bench.
The full dimensions of Europe’s current surge in antisemitic activity are not yet clear, but by some measures, including those by the British Jewish community, the extent is unprecedented. Meanwhile, the range and density of incidents are unusual — and local Jewish leaders are responding with sometimes uncharacteristic pessimism.
Antisemitic incidents were already on the rise in Europe before the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with more than 230 Palestinian and 12 Israeli fatalities. As soon as the conflict began, Europeans began bracing for antisemitic activity that tends to accompany Middle East tensions, in what is known on the continent as “the import of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
That dynamic was prominently on display during a previous escalation in 2014. But this time around, some prominent Jewish community leaders and longtime fighters against antisemitism are issuing unusually pessimistic warnings that the battle may be lost.
In light of dozens of incidents in Belgium alone in recent weeks, Joel Rubinfeld, the president of the Belgian League Against Antisemitism, wrote that he doubts whether he will be able to continue living in the country with his wife and two children.
“I believed I could. Now, I doubt I can,” Rubinfeld, a former leader of the CCOJB, the umbrella group of French-speaking Belgian Jews, wrote in an op-ed published Saturday in the Le Vif weekly.
Brigitte Wielheesen, a well known journalist and counterterrorism expert from the Netherlands, on Thursday wrote in an op-ed for the news site Jonet that after years of fighting antisemitism, she has concluded that that activity has become useless.
“The fight against this sickness has become hopeless,” wrote Wielheesen, a former secretary of the Interprovincial Rabbinate of the Netherlands. “If Jews are Europe’s canary in the coal mine,” she said, then “that bird is no longer alive.”
And Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, who for years has recommended local Jews immigrate to Israel, partly due to antisemitism, said during a lecture in the city of Nijmegen that he and his wife would also leave if not for their duties. “It made us think of a captain duty-bound to a sinking ship,” one listener described it in a letter he sent to Jacobs after the lecture, Jacobs wrote on his blog.
The Israeli-Palestinian flareup came shortly after Jews in France expressed deep concerns over their future in the country after a court ruling in the Sarah Halimi case there. “I understand your doubts and your questions about the future, and I share them,” a leader from France’s leading Orthodox organization said at a rally in Paris last month.
Not all communal leaders are so deeply pessimistic.
In Britain, Jews are shaken by a flurry of antisemitic incidents this month and “scarred” by the recent proliferation of antisemitism within the Labour Party, said Jonathan Arkush, the previous head of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.
“But I don’t believe you should jump from that to thinking our community is not viable as it was,” he said, citing Labour defeats after 2019, media vigilance about antisemitism and the police’s efforts to curb it.
Meanwhile, news of antisemitic incidents continued to flow in throughout this week.
In the incident Thursday in Magdeburg, a city situated about 70 miles west of Berlin, a group of young men allegedly harassed a 22-year-old who was wearing a kippah and proceeded to beat him, inflicting minor injuries, the news site MDR reported. A passerby intervened and the men left the scene. The passerby said they were Arabs.
In the northern city of Hamburg, antisemitic hate speech was hurled at a traffic light at a Jewish cyclist from a moving car with three people in it, the news site TAH reported. In Bremen, a northern city located 200 miles west of Berlin, a man wearing a face mask with a Star of David pattern was insulted on the street.
In Austria, a non-Jewish woman was called a “child killer” and harassed by three men in the subway who picked on her two weeks ago because she was reading a book titled “The Jews in the Modern World,” she told the ORF broadcaster Friday. One man pulled her hair, she said. When she reported it to police they advised her to forget it and said it was not an antisemitic incident since she’s not Jewish, she said. The interior ministry told ORF they’re looking into the incident.
In the United Kingdom, a neonatal nurse, Hadasa Abrams, was confronted in an elevator at the London hospital where she works by two men after they had noticed her Star of David. They asked her whether she believes in “a free Palestine,” to which she replied “I’m Jewish,” prompting one of them to say: “I want to kill all your people,” she wrote on Facebook.
In the Belgian city of Antwerp, a blogger described witnessing a man shouting, “Get away, dirty Jewess” at a Jewish Orthodox woman who approached a park bench where the man was sitting.
On May 21, a man was assaulted on a train in Austria after asking two men, whom witnesses said had a Middle Eastern appearance, to stop making antisemitic remarks and denying the Holocaust, a local paper reported.
In London on the same day, a Jewish man was assaulted in his car because it had an Israeli flag. That followed a streak of incidents, including the serious assault of a rabbi outside his synagogue in Chigwell near London on May 16.
That same day, a convoy with eight cars displaying Palestinian flags drove through London, with passengers yelling antisemitic obsceneties on loudspeakers. One of the passengers shouted: “f**k the Jews, rape their daughters” while driving through a heavily-Jewish part of London.
“Antisemitism in the United Kingdom sadly always spikes when there is conflict in the Middle East but this feels worse than ever,” Luciana Berger, a former prominent Jewish Labour lawmaker who now works in public relations, tweeted that day.
British Jewry’s security unit documented more than 250 antisemitic incidents in the 17 days that followed May 9 — a 500% increase over the previous 17 days. So far in May, that unit, CST, has logged 325 incidents — more than had been recorded in any month since 1984, when CST began documenting incidents. In July 2014, during Israel’s Operation Cast Lead in Gaza, CST recorded 317 cases.
Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire agreement on May 21. But new incidents continue to unfold. On Thursday, one of British Jewry’s biggest charities, Norwood, which helps children with learning disabilities, had its website hacked. A banner reading “Free Palestine End Apartheid” replaced the homepage.
On Tuesday, Élise Fajgeles, a Jewish former city council member from Paris, where some of the worst violence during the 2014 spike occurred, penned an open letter to Muslims in Europe, pleading for their community to crack down on extremists who are perpetuating hate crimes against Jews.
(According to France’s National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism, Muslims or people from a Muslim background are responsible for all recent violent incidents where the perpetrators’ identity was established or surmised. The profile of hate speech perpetrators was more diverse, with right-wing extremists accounting for half, the bureau found.)
“I’m not here to speak to you about what’s going on over there,” Fajgeles wrote in her open letter, published in French in the Times of Israel. “I’m going to talk about what’s happening here. I’m here to tell you about me. I want to tell you I’m afraid.”
The post Amid a surge in hate crimes, prominent European Jews worry the war against antisemitism has been lost appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.