When Haya Varon relocated to Houston from Mexico City more than four decades ago, she felt like she was moving to a safer place. As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor who had lost most of his family to Nazi genocide, Varon was especially sensitive to threats of violence and antisemitism.
But these days Varon finds herself looking over her shoulder in Houston. She feels shaken not just by the armed hostage standoff last January at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and the deadly 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, but also by antisemitism at home in Houston.
Throughout the last year, Houstonians have found racist and antisemitic flyers on their driveways, and hate speech online directed at Jews has been growing exponentially.
“I think about the threat to Jewish institutions a lot,” said Varon, who serves on the boards of Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, the Holocaust Museum Houston and a local Jewish day school.
As the threat level has risen, the federation has been behind a broad effort to beef up security at Jewish community institutions across metropolitan Houston. The idea is both to provide local Jews with some peace of mind amid growing anxiety about hate speech and attacks and to provide hard facts on the ground to counter the heightened risks to Jews.
“I feel a sense of sadness that we have to do this,” Varon said. “But I also feel very proud of being part of a community that takes care of every one of its members.”
Renée Wizig-Barrios, president and CEO of Houston Federation, said, “Colleyville certainly was a turning point in community consciousness, but quite honestly there has been a rise in antisemitic incidents here for a long time.”
The muscular effort to secure the Jewish community in Houston is part and parcel of a transformation taking place nationwide that is backed by the Jewish Federations of North America, which over a decade ago created the Jewish community’s main security organization, the Secure Community Network, and has been at the forefront of lobbying government — successfully — for significant increases for security funding for the U.S. Jewish community.
This year, the Jewish Federations, which represent over 300 Jewish communities around North America, established a new program called LiveSecure to enable federations across the continent to invest in the training, tools, and resources to protect synagogues, schools, senior centers, and summer camps, among other Jewish institutions. The Jewish Federations umbrella organization is providing $62 million for the program, and federations around the country will raise $68 million in matching funds to bring the total to $130 million.
The Houston Federation is among the first Federations nationwide to receive grant funding through the new program. Other communities have concerns about rising antisemitism too.
More than 2,700 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United States in 2021, a 34% increase over the previous year, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit. That marks the highest number since the organization started tracking such incidents in 1979.
“One of the primary goals of Jewish Federations is to ensure that we can have flourishing Jewish communities,” said Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations board. “And if you’re afraid to walk into an institution or into an organization because you’re fearful of your own security, we don’t have a chance.”
LiveSecure represents just the latest iteration of the Jewish Federations’ investment in security. After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Jewish Federations in conjunction with the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations launched the Secure Community Network, which conducts intelligence and information sharing, facility assessments, trainings and coordination with law enforcement.