(JTA) — On March 23, Michael Neuman was in the middle of an obstacle course for NBC’s sports reality competition show “American Ninja Warrior.” The show features grueling challenges such as rope swings, pole vaults and climbing walls, all with one rule: you can’t fall.
He looked over at the sidelines of the course at Universal Studios in Los Angeles and saw his friend Ari Cohen, a 20-year-old who has mosaic trisomy 9, a rare chromosomal disorder that often leads to death before a child’s first birthday. The condition can lead to birth and congenital heart defects.
Standing in the middle of the course, sporting a yarmulke and a t-shirt representing his Jewish Inspiration Foundation, Neuman pointed to Cohen and said: “Ari, I’m doing this for you. You taught me that if you fall down, you get back up again. And that’s what I’m doing.”
Ari’s mother Leah, who serves on the foundation’s board, was there too. She said that moment “was captured in my heart forever.”
“I looked at Michael and I said, ‘Michael before you go on, you know you already won,’” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Cohen has been involved with Neuman’s foundation, which supports Jewish youth with physical challenges through sports, since its founding in 2019. Neuman, a 29-year-old psychotherapist from Miami Beach, had previously competed on CBS’ “Million Dollar Mile” competition show and used some of his winnings from the show to launch the foundation.
But due to a number of factors — including filming times that clashed with his Shabbat observance, reality TV standards and legal restrictions — the moment Neuman shared with Cohen on the obstacle course will never be seen by viewers, nor will Neuman’s overall run that had earned him a spot in the show’s semifinals. The footage of Neuman and his foundation was cut from the episode that aired June 12 and could not be released to the families, who were all looking forward to keeping the video and photos from the show as keepsake records of their children.
“I’m hurt and I’m sad that ‘Ninja’ disregarded the story. But I’m even more sad that we don’t have those pictures,” Cohen said. “And we don’t have the video of that speech that Michael said, which is so instrumental to me.”
“Do chesed”
The backstory began on Dec. 15, 2019. Unsure of what to expect, Leah Cohen brought Ari to the Jewish Inspiration Foundation’s first event in Boca Raton, where volunteers would ultimately help him scale a climbing wall. The foundation holds training events, Spartan races and runs with the children at gyms, tracks and venues like Disney World.
“Here I am bringing my son to an obstacle course in a gym. Am I crazy?” Cohen recounted. “From that day, Ari’s life was forever changed.”