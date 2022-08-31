(New York Jewish Week) — I can’t believe I’ll never have another Bella. Or Azteca. Or Zen.
These unique pizza slices, made with whole wheat or corn crusts, topped with feta, red peppers, corn, whole garlic cloves, pesto and more, were specialties of Cafe Viva Gourmet Pizza, a longstanding kosher pizza place on Broadway between 97th and 98th Streets.
The Upper West Side establishment, which had been open for three decades, abruptly closed its business on Monday. My family had ordered a Viva pie just three days earlier, not knowing it would be our last.
As a member of its devoted customer base, I was shocked to learn its business was on shaky ground, as its owner Tony Iracani told the blog I Love the Upper West Side, which broke the news of the closure. My friends and I immediately began texting each other about the terrible news, quickly realizing we had “survivor’s guilt.” Though we all considered ourselves regulars, we worried: Had we done enough to keep this beloved pizzeria in business?
When I first moved to the Upper West Side in 2012, I lived around the corner from Viva. I ate there or picked up a slice (or three) to take home on so many occasions that I shudder to think how my bank account was affected by the restaurant over these last 11 years.
There was one Saturday night in 2018, immediately after Passover ended, that my husband and I bolted over to Viva to have our first taste of leavened pizza perfection. The following evening, we went in search of a satisfying but easy dinner before we had fully restocked our post-Passover pantry — and found ourselves right back at Viva 24 hours later.