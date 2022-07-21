(New York Jewish Week) — In the heavily Orthodox hamlet of Monsey in upstate New York, a Jewish gun owner is gearing up to file a lawsuit to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to limit where guns can be carried.
Tzvi Waldman, who is Orthodox and the founder of the New York State Jewish Gun Club (NYS-JGC) in Rockland County, told the New York Jewish Week that he plans to fight Hochul’s gun legislation, calling it unconstitutional.
“What the governor did in New York State flies in the face against any logic,” Waldman said. “For a shul not to have the ability for people to carry arms is ridiculous.”
The club, which Waldman claims has hundreds of members, started about four years ago as a meet-up event for gun enthusiasts. It now includes training, education, help with permits and more.
“My email is blowing up with new members,” Waldman said. “It’s out there, and it’s growing.”