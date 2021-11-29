(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — More snack time? Longer recess? What could preschoolers possibly be protesting about, wondered a TikTok video that went viral over the Thanksgiving weekend.
In the video, taken from an apartment window on the Upper West Side, children can be seen marching around a corner holding handmade cardboard signs.
“Woke up this morning to preschoolers protesting,” the video narrates, in a voice that sounds suspiciously like Nick Kroll’s Gil Faizon character in his comedy act “Oh, Hello.” That is to say, it is the voice of an old, cranky Jewish man on the Upper West Side, which is a new TikTok text-to-speech effect that is apparently meant to sound like (bear with us) Marvel’s Rocket the Raccoon.
“I can’t figure out their cause,” the narrator continues. “They’re chanting Ingrid.” Indeed, the children — and the adults that accompany them — can be heard chanting “Ingrid! Ingrid! Ingrid!” while dancing at the end of the video.
“Whatever their cause is I support it,” captioned user @phoebebean, who posted the video, adding the hashtag #youngrevolutionaries.
As it turns out, the young revolutionaries in the video — which has more than 480,000 views and nearly 105,000 likes — are actually students at Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan, participating in their annual “Erev Thanksgiving Day Parade” on the day before the holiday.
Stephanie Ives, the head of school, told the New York Jewish Week that the parade is an annual tradition that began four years ago. Students chant “Thank you” and “You are appreciated” to city workers and other people considered helpers along the route.
The parade accompanies a unit about gratitude in the Jewish tradition, or “hakarat hatov,” Ives said. Each class fills shoe boxes with handwritten thank-you notes and delivers them to places in the neighborhood chosen in a vote.
This year, the students at the non-denominational Jewish school chose to deliver their “Boxes-O-Gratitude” to MTA bus drivers, subway workers, LabQ mobile testing sites, the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, pharmacists providing vaccines, pediatricians’ offices, the Wild Bird Fund and the school’s maintenance team and security guards. Middle school students also restocked community refrigerators.