(New York Jewish Week) — The “stuff” in the title of Judith Helfand’s new documentary, “Love & Stuff,” is meant to be taken (mostly) literally. We’re talking photographs, nail clippers, shoes, gloves, a mah jongg set, a piano, takeout menus, low-fat cookbooks, false teeth, candlesticks, kiddush cups and elephant figurines — lots and lots of elephant figurines.
This is the stuff Helfand’s mother Florence left behind when she died of metastatic colon cancer in 2013, and which her middle-aged daughter cannot bear to throw away. In her unflinching and often hilarious film, which makes its national broadcast premiere on PBS’s “POV” series on Monday, Helfand shows the boxes and boxes of her mother’s stuff that fill her (modest) Upper West Side apartment. “They still held traces of my mom’s DNA,” Helfand explains in the film. “And it was precisely the ‘Mom’-ishness of them that made it impossible for me to throw them away.”
“Love & Stuff” is an essay on the art and pain of letting go, created by a filmmaker with a tendency to live her life out loud. Twenty-five years ago “POV” aired “A Healthy Baby Girl,” Helfand’s documentary about her own battle, at age 25, with cancer caused by DES, a drug prescribed to her mother during pregnancy. The home movies she shot for that film are repurposed here, as she moves back and forth among memories of her mother, the illness that killed her, and Helfand’s adoption — when she was close to 50 — of her own baby girl.
“I’ve been making first-person films that explore sort of important universal topics but through a very personal middle-class, Jewish, heimish lens since 1990,” Helfand told me in an interview Thursday, using the Yiddish word for intimate and homey. The universal topics in this case are helping a loved one toward a “good death,” dealing with grief and learning to embrace a future despite the specter of inevitable loss. The film is a “road map,” said Helfand, for “when the whole world turns upside down.”
I’d never met Helfand, but instantly related to her and her world. We’re about the same age, and grew up a town apart on Long Island. Her Upper West Side milieu is so familiar to me (she attends Romemu, the popular Jewish Renewal congregation) that I wasn’t surprised when a good friend of mine shows up in the film to give her advice on clearing space for her new baby.