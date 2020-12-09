(JTA) — A statue of Anne Frank in Boise, Idaho was vandalized with stickers bearing swastikas and the message “We are everywhere.”
The Boise Police Department found and removed nine of the stickers from the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, according to KTVB, a local station. One of the stickers was placed over the diary held by the sculpture. They were placed there between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Police are reviewing security footage to find the perpetrators.
“I fear for what is happening to our community,” read a Facebook post by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, a local organization that erected the memorial. Later, after an outpouring of support, the center wrote on Facebook, “Let us each stand up in our homes, neighborhoods, schools and places of work when we hear words that demean or marginalize members of our community. Let us each stand up and be a force of goodness.”
A photo posted by the center showed that, by Wednesday evening, bouquets of flowers had been lain at the statue’s feet.
According to KTVB, the Boise memorial is the country’s only statue of Frank, a Dutch teenager who died in the Holocaust and whose diary of her experiences in hiding has been read worldwide. It was erected in 2002.
“This is shocking and disturbing, and we know it does not reflect the values of our community,” read a statement by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, according to KTVB.
