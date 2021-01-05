Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — A white supremacist group from New Jersey posted more than a dozen anti-Semitic flyers on Staten Island.

The flyers, found over the weekend in the New York City borough, are emblazoned with a Jewish star and falsely claim that Antifa, the loose anti-fascist network, is a Jewish organization that is anti-white.

“The original Antifa was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia,” the flyers said, according to the New York Post. “There is a war against all non-Jewish European-American nationalists.”

The flyers also claim that “600 + Jewish Orgs Support BLM Communist Terrorists,” likely a reference to a statement in support of Black Lives Matter signed last year by hundreds of Jewish organizations.

They were posted by the New Jersey European Heritage Association, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a white supremacist group that “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance.” The group has previously posted flyers around New Jersey, including in areas with large Jewish populations.

Kevin Mahoney, a Staten Island resident, told the Post that he spotted and took down at least 10 flyers.

“I have beef with Nazis,” he said.

