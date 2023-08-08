(JTA) — When Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl disembarks his flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi next week, he said he will be kissing the ground of the Emirati capital.
Pearl, one of the more outspokenly Jewish and pro-Israel coaches in all of sports, will be accompanying the men’s basketball teams from the University of Arizona and Kansas State University — two of the nation’s best teams — on part of a 10-day trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Though his Auburn team is not part of this summer’s trip, Pearl said he felt strongly that he should be on the flight from Israel to the UAE, to “feel very much a part of the Abraham Accords,” the series of normalization agreements between Israel and some of its neighboring Arab countries.
Organized by the nonprofit Athletes for Israel, the program is an expansion of the “Birthright for College Basketball” trip that Auburn experienced last summer. As its name suggests, the group works to bring athletes to Israel in an effort to combat antisemitism and “change the narrative about Israel,” said founder Daniel Posner.
This month’s trip, which runs from Aug. 9-20, will feature a number of tourist highlights in both countries, including stops at the Dead Sea, the Western Wall, Bethlehem, Yad Vashem, the Shuk and the beaches of Tel Aviv. In the UAE, the teams will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the UAE, and the country’s Abrahamic Family House, which features a synagogue, a church and a mosque on its grounds.
While in Israel, the schools will also play an Israeli Select Team, an all-star team of sorts that will feature Jewish basketball star and current NBA G League player Ryan Turell.
“When we talked about the trip for this year, our dream was to do an Abraham Accords-like trip,” Posner told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “We were able to make that happen this year, traveling to both Israel and the UAE, really showing that in today’s modern day and age, there can be peace in the Middle East. And we want to support that.”
Pearl, who cites his experience coaching the Maccabi USA basketball team at the 2009 Maccabiah Games as a career highlight, said his dream is to create a full “Abraham Accords Cup,” with an Israeli team joining the U.S. teams on a trip to one of the Arab countries, and vice versa.